Cannabis, bhang can be alternatives to liquor to prevent crime says BJP MLA

The legislator's statement, which he had made while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in the state's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Saturday, triggered a row with the ruling Congress questioning how a public representative can promote addiction. The sale and consumption of cannabis is banned under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while that of bhang, an edible mixture made using leaves of cannabis plant, is permitted under the law, officials said.

Replying to a query about the Congress's poll promise of liquor ban in the state, Bandhi, who represents Masturi Assembly constituency, said, "We have earlier raised the issue in the state assembly and it will again be raised on July 27 as discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition BJP (in the assembly against Congress government) is scheduled that day."

. .

"...It is my personal opinion and once I had discussed it in the assembly in the past. I had told that somewhere alcohol is the reason for rape, murder and quarrel, but I asked (in the House) tell me whether a person who consumes bhang has ever committed rape, murder and dacoity?...To meet the addiction requirement and ban liquor, a committee has been constituted (in the state). The committee should think how we can move ahead towards bhang and ganja (cannabis). If people want addiction, then they should be served such stuff which does not result in murder, rape and other offences. It is my personal opinion," he said.

Reacting to the MLA's statement, Congress's Bilaspur district unit spokesperson Abhay Narayan Rai on Sunday said how Bandhi, who is three-time MLA and former state health minister, can give such a statement to promote addiction instead of suggesting ways to free society of it. "Option to addiction cannot be addiction. Such immature ideas are unacceptable in a civilised society," Rai added.