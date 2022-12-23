Can we demonstrate how to be good neighbours: Anand Mahindra amid Covid spike in China

"Clearly their vaccines have not provided the necessary immunity. Can we demonstrate how to be good neighbours and @SerumInstIndia & @BharatBiotech? We currently have sufficient capacity to supply," the business tycoon posted tagging Indian biotech companies Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

New Delhi, Dec 23: Amid the Covid surge in China, business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Friday said that this might be a good chance to once again set an example of how "good" India is towards its neighbours.

Facing one of its worst crisis, China is maybe recording a million deaths due to COVID-19 every 24 hours.

Anand Mahidra's tweet was in response to the post of a Twitter user who had shared a picture from a hospital that seemed overwhelmed with patients that the user claimed was 'Chongqing Medical University Hospital'.

"There are no more beds inside the #Chongqing Medical University Hospital, and the elderly are starting to lie on the floor. The machines that are on the chests are used to replace the human hand to press the heart," the user tweeted.

According to Airfinity Ltd, the current wave of cases could rise to 3.7 million by next month and a horrific 4.7 million by March. The modelling of the scale used provincial data and it underlines the impact of Xi Jinping government's decision to abruptly drop its controversial zero COVID-19 policy.

China had the morning claimed that fewer than 3,000 cases excluding foreign arrivals and zero deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours. This figure comes in the wake of China changing its criteria for recording cases and deaths meaning most of them are not counted. The Chinese government has also shut its mass-testing booths and scrapped efforts to include every infection in its daily tally.

Many media houses have flagged an increasingly chaotic and worrying situation across China.