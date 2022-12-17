Can't rally people just by walking from Kanyakumari to Srinagar: Amarinder Singh on Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra

Amarinder Singh has said that he had told Rahul Gandhi to go on a yatra when he was in the grand old party.

New Delhi, Dec 17: Former Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh has taken potshot at Rahul Gandhi over his ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he cannot unite people by walking from Kanyakumari to Srinagar.

"Kisko jod rahe hain? (Whom is he 'uniting'), and how - I don't understand. You can't rally people just by walking from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. People rally around ideas, policies. You will have to explain what you will do for India, its people. Mere travel by foot won't get people to support you," a website quoted him as saying at an event.