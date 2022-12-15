‘Can’t let another 9/11 or 26/11 happen’: Jaishankar's veiled dig at Pakistan, China

"A challenge is how do we deal with double standards, both inside and outside this Council. For too long, some have persisted with the approach that terrorism is just another instrument or stratagem. Those invested in terrorism have used such cynicism to carry on," Jaishankar said.

"It is not just plain wrong but could be downright dangerous, even for the very people whose toleration extends this far," he added.

"The suggestion that states who are apparently capable on everything else but are only helpless when it comes to terrorism is ludicrous. Accountability must therefore be the bedrock of counter-terrorism," he said.

"No individual state should endeavour to seek political gain from terrorism and none of us collectively should ever put up with such calculations. When it comes to tackling terrorism, we must overcome our political differences and manifest a zero-tolerance approach," Jaishankar said.

"We cannot let another '9/11 of New York' or '26/11of Mumbai' happen again," said Jaishankar during UNSC briefing on 'Threats to international peace & security caused by terrorist acts.