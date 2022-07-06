New Delhi, Jul 06: Citing a CAG report which said the Delhi government was running in profit, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the numbers were the "biggest proof of its honesty". AAP's honesty has deprived the opponents of their sleep, he said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday said the Delhi government has had a revenue surplus from 2015-16 to 2019-20. It, however, mentioned that the Delhi government was able to maintain the revenue surplus largely because the pension liabilities of its employees were being borne by the central government and the Delhi Police's expenditure was borne by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.