''A total of 15 persons were stranded in two cable cars. Four people in the uphill trolly and 11 in the downhill trolly. So far, 7 people have been rescued. NDRF team will reach the spot shortly, Airforce is on alert,'' Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secy, Disaster Management, HP said.

The cable car of resort Timber Trail, located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway, in Solan district is stranded mid-air for over an hour.

Officials said that a rescue operation is underway and there is a possibility of summoning the Indian Army for rescuing the tourists, who shared videos of the incident with their family members.

Two of the tourists have been rescued by hanging a rope, an official added. Legislator Dhani Ram Shandil told the media that the rescue operation is underway.