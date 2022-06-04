Cabinet reshuffle in Odisha: New Ministers to take oath tomorrow at 12 pm

Bhubaneswar, Jun 04: In a major development in Odisha politics, All ministers in the Odisha cabinet have resigned while the new ones will take oath on Sunday at 12 pm, according to ANI.
A few ministers including Ranendra Pratap Swain and Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi have received a call from the high command asking them to resign, top official source added.
The ruling BJD in Odisha Friday registered a landslide victory in the Brajrajnagar assembly by-poll with its candidate Alaka Mohanty winning by a margin of 66,122 votes, pushing the opposition BJP to the third position for the first time since 2019.