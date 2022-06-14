Cabinet nod for grant of moratorium to Cochin Port Authority on repayment of GoI loans for a period of 3 years

New Delhi, Jun 14: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a moratorium of three years (2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23) to Cochin Port Authority (CoPA) towards repayment of the balance outstanding Government of India (GoI) loans amounting to Rs. 446.83 crore to tide over the financial crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount was to be repaid in 10 instalments commencing from 2018-19. However, Cochin Port Authority could pay the instalments of 2018-19 and 2019-20 only.