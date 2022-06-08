New Delhi, Jun 08: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23.
Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif crops-Full list here
Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification, as provided in the table below.
The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 50 percent over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production, aiming at reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers. It is notable that, return over MSP for bajra, tur, urad sunflower seed, soybean and groundnut is more than 50 percent over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production at 85%, 60%, 59%, 56% , 53% and 51% respectively.
Concerted efforts have been made over the last few years to realign the MSP in favour of oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereals to encourage farmers to shift larger area under these crops and adopt best technologies and farm practices, to correct demand - supply imbalance.
As per 3rd Advance Estimates for 2021-22, production of Foodgrains in the country is estimated at record 314.51 million tonnes which is higher by 3.77 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain during 2020-21. The production during 2021-22 is higher by 23.80 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of foodgrains.
MSP for all Kharif cross for Marketing Season 2022-23
Crop
MSP 2014-15
MSP 2021-22
MSP 2022-23
Cost* of production 2022-23
Increase in MSP (Absolute)
Return over cost (in per cent)
Paddy (Common)
1360
1940
2040
1360
100
50
Paddy (Grade A)^
1400
1960
2060
-
100
-
Jowar (Hybrid)
1530
2738
2970
1977
232
50
Jowar (Maldandi)^
1550
2758
2990
-
232
-
Bajra
1250
2250
2350
1268
100
85
Ragi
1550
3377
3578
2385
201
50
Maize
1310
1870
1962
1308
92
50
Tur (Arhar)
4350
6300
6600
4131
300
60
Moong
4600
7275
7755
5167
480
50
Urad
4350
6300
6600
4155
300
59
Groundnut
4000
5550
5850
3873
300
51
Sunflower Seed
3750
6015
6400
4113
385
56
Soyabean (yellow)
2560
3950
4300
2805
350
53
Sesamum
4600
7307
7830
5220
523
50
Nigerseed
3600
6930
7287
4858
357
50
Cotton (Medium Staple)
3750
5726
6080
4053
354
50
Cotton (Long Staple)^
4050
6025
6380
-
355
-