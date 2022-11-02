Cabinet approves MoU between India, Denmark in field of Water Resources Development and Management

According to the release, the MoU would help in promoting Digitalisation and ease of information access, Integrated and smart water resources development and management; Aquifer mapping, groundwater modelling, monitoring and recharge; Efficient and sustainable water supply at household level, including reduction of non-revenue water and energy consumption; River and water body rejuvenation to enhance liveability, resilience and economic development; Water quality monitoring and management; Sewage/wastewater treatment including circular economy for reuse/recycling of wastewater, including comprehensive sludge management and maximizing use of renewable energy in field of water supply and sanitation; Climate change mitigation and adaptation, including nature based solutions, River centric urban planning including urban flood management and Nature based liquid waste abatement measures for peri-urban and rural areas.

New Delhi, Nov 02: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Denmark on cooperation in the field of Water Resources Development and Management.

The MoU will thus broadly strengthen cooperation in the field of water resources development and management; rural water supply; and sewage/wastewater treatment through direct collaboration between officials, academics, water sectors and industry in the areas under scope of cooperation.

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark and Narendra Modi, co-chaired a Virtual Summit between India and Denmark on 28 September 2020 and launched a Joint Statement on Establishment of Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The joint statement, inter-alia, envisioned co-operation in the field of Environment / Water and circular economy and Sustainable Urban Development including Smart Cities.

After meeting Prime Minister of Denmark Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen during her visit to India on 09th October 2021, as follow up of Joint Statement on Green Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister, amongst other things made following declaration:

Establishment of Centre of Excellence for Smart Water Resources Management (CoESWaRM)

Establishment of a Lab for Clean Rivers in Varanasi on the lines of Smart City Lab in Panji

A Letter of Intent was signed between Ministry of Jal Shakti, Gol and Ministry of Environment, Govt. of Denmark on 03 May, 2022 during visit of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India to Denmark. Letter of Intent was signed with an intent to enter into a broad-based MoU that will inter -alia cover two new initiative; a Centre of Excellence for Smart Water Resources Management and a smart Lab on Clean River waters in Varanasi. Basic purpose of the proposed cooperation is to ensure safe and secure water to meet present & future demands through holistic and sustainable approach.

As a follow up of Letter of Intent, an MoU between DoWR, RD & GR, Government of India and Ministry of Environment. Government of Denmark was signed on 12.09.2022 during visit of Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti to Denmark.