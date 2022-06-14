Cabinet approves MoA by India for establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Centre in Colombo

New Delhi, Jun 14: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has approved a Memorandum of Association (MoA) by India for establishment of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Technology Transfer Facility (TTF) was signed by the BIMSTEC member countries at the 5th BIMSTEC Summit held at Colombo, Sri Lanka on 30th March, 2022.

The main objectives of the BIMSTEC TTF are to coordinate, facilitate and strengthen cooperation in technology transfer among the BIMSTEC Member States by promoting the transfer of technologies, sharing of experiences and capacity building.