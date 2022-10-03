Bypolls to seven assembly seats across six states on Nov 3, result on Nov 6

The seats are Andheri East in Maharashtra; Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar; Adampur in Haryana; Munugode in Telangana; Gola Gokrannath in UttarPradesh; and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

The exercise was necessitated due to vacancy on each seat. Anant Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the-then MLA from Mokama, was disqualified in July after his conviction in a case, while BJP's Subhash Singh, who held the Gopalganj seat, passed away in August.