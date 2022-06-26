By-poll results indicate the outcome of 2024 LS elections: UP CM over BJP winning 2 seats

The chief minister said the BJP's "double engine government" -- dispensations of the same party at the Centre and in the state -- has secured "double victory" in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

. .

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters here, Adityanath announced that BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won from Rampur and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhau' from Azamgarh.

However, an official declaration of the bypoll result in Azamgarh is awaited. "The results of by-elections have given a signal about the outcome of the 2024 general elections," the chief minister added. The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated by resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

In Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' emerged victorious against his nearest rival, Dharmendra Yadav of SP. Whereas BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur parliamentary seat from the Samajwadi Party, defeating his nearest rival by over 42,000 votes in a bypoll.