Hate India Club and its Sinister Plots

On one hand they are threatening 'kafirs' accused of 'blasphemy' with beheading, followed by matching action, and on the other, plotting to replace the present plural polity, with an Islamic one. The entire paradigm of 'majoritarian ultra nationalist' Modi regime targeting hapless Muslims, now lies in tatters.

With the arrest of four men from Patna by Bihar Police last week, lid has been blown from a massive jihadi conspiracy to Islamise India. It was surely not a defensive move by a scared community under siege. Instead it was a sinister plot to wage war against India to force convert Hindus by a targeted date. It was a stratagem to finish the unfinished agenda of partition- by transforming residual India into another version of Pakistan.

What kind of mindset can conceive such diabolical plans? Not one that's frightened, subdued or intimidated. Such an audacious confrontation, fraught with endless bloodshed, can come from a community that's utterly confident, bordering chutzpah, living in medieval times and soaked in hate, and sure of help from a sympathetic ecosystem.

The anti-India Indians (mainly Jehadies, Communists, evangelical forces and dynasts, with strong networking within the country and abroad) haven't reconciled to 2014 and 2019 general elections verdict. Such divisive elements can be lumped together, given a common moniker - members of Hate India Club (HIC).

The HIC has been working overtime to project Modi as some sort of an ogre, particularly with reference to Muslims. And Muslims in turn are painted by HIC as a terrified minority, scurrying for cover, facing threat to their very existence at the hands of a regime, dominated by aggressive Hindutva.

In a major swoop on an Islamic arms training camp in Patna, the Bihar police has unearthed an eerie document that reveals macabre plans to establish an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence i.e year 2047, 25 years from now. It delineates a complete step by step roadmap to exploit the fault lines within the Hindu society and to pit its various sections against each other, and unite Muslims in the name of faith.

The eight-page document titled "India 2047 - Towards rule of Islam in India'' was recovered after Bihar Police busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two accused from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna on July 13. A third accused was arrested on July 14 and a fourth one, identified as Ahmed Danish suspected to be linked to Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), a day later. Danish, along with others, was allegedly part of a WhatsApp group, Gazwa-e-Hind, which had members from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Yemen.

An investigating senior police officer told the media, "Some of Danish's relative are based in Karachi, and he was constantly in touch with a Pakistani national identified as Faizan, who is said to be the group admin of Gazwa-e-Hind.'

The menacing document in fact is a 'toolkit' to balkanise India, and throw the country into complete chaos. The document marked not for circulation' states that the PFI is sure that with 10 per cent of the total Muslim population corralled behind it, it would "subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India".

The PFI document, details plans to "create a split between RSS and SCs/STs/OBCs" by projecting the organisation as an outfit interested only in the welfare of "upper caste Hindus". In a chilling warning, document states that those against their interest are to be "eliminated". No prizes for guessing who all and which organisations would be on the top of the hit list.

PFI, according to the document with Bihar Police, is aiming to start a civil war in India, and planning to seek help from Islamic countries. "In the scenario of a full-fledged showdown with the State, apart from relying on our trained PE cadres, we would need help from friendly Islamic countries. In the last few years, PFI has developed friendly relationship with Turkey, a flagbearer of Islam. Efforts are on to cultivate reliable friendship in some other Islamic countries."

One may be tempted to dismiss the sordid episode and contents of the document, as an isolated local, small-time misadventure by a few 'misguided' persons. Unfortunately it's not. It's part of large plan that transcends international borders and ideological barriers. To get a complete picture of the emerging scenario, one has to look at the slew of events preceding the busting of the Patna Jehadi stratagem by the local police.

Since 2014, the HIC pack masquerading as journalists, human right activists, NGOs and so on, been successfully giving cover - fire to jehadies by creating kerfuffle that 'secularism was in danger' and the 'majoritarian ultra Hindu nationalist BJP Government' was persecuting a hapless Muslim minority. The ground reality, behind this facade of victimhood, is just the opposite.

A brief recall. In 2019, Islamist mob had entered the Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai's Malad and had threatened Hindus for playing bhajans. Hindu processions during several festivals like Ram Navmi's Shobhayatras and Hanuman Jayanti were attacked at several places- Jahangirpuri (Delhi), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Khargone-Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), Howrah (West Bengal ), Himmatnagar-Khambat (Gujarat), Kolar (Karnataka), Karauli (Rajasthan), Keonjhar (Odisha), and Roorkee (Uttarakhand) etc.

On July 8, a Muslim mob assaulted a baraat (wedding procession) of a Dalit man when it passed through the road in front of a mosque in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The Muslims claimed that the loud music was frightening their goats!

Earlier on July 7, the local Muslims got the pattern of the school prayer changed in Korwadih Middle School in Garhwa district of Jharkhand. The group stopped the children from folding hands during school prayer. In fact as many as 100 schools under Karmatand and Narayanpur blocks in Jamtara were forced to observe weekly holiday on Fridays instead of Sundays, arguing that Muslims are in majority. However, following huge public uproar, the Jamtara district education superintendent has since restored the earlier practice of observing weekly off on Sunday.

The most glaring case was that of alleged 'blasphemy' by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, where HIC met with astonishing success and ironically its nadir as well. A few seconds video of her statement became viral in no time the world over. Ironically none explained what was wrong with what she said and how it was a 'hate speech'. The fake wokes, jehadies and columnists sympathetic to their cause went hammer and tongs after her.

Muslim radicals, fed on a victimhood syndrome, swallowed the fake woke propaganda about alleged blasphemy by Nupur, hook, line and sinker. None cared to see what exactly the beleaguered woman had said. Two words - 'blasphemy and hate speech' were banded around. She was declared 'guilty' without any trial whatsoever. Violent mobs of charged Muslims took to streets - with thousands shouting "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan se Juda Sar Tan se Juda," (there is only punishment for insult to the Prophet, beheading).

The Ajmer Dargah, touted as an epitome of 'Ganga-Jamuna' tehzeeb, hosted one such rally, on June 17. Gohar Chisti, one of the Khadims of the Dargah incited thousands strong crowd calling for beheading of kafirs, guilty of 'blasphemy'. None condemned such toxic rallies. The HIC supported these rallies on the specious plea that Muslims had a right to protest against perceived insult to their Prophet. Subsequently Kanhaiyalal of Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe of Amravati had their heads chopped off by radical Muslims.

Who has emboldened PFI to plan India's Islamisation? Who is responsible for the gruesome beheadings of two innocents? Who is guilty of forcing Nupur to live in hiding and scurrying for cover? Who should be blamed for increasing communal tension in the country and inciting a section of Muslims to take the suicidal path of confrontation and violence? Besides others, it's the fake wokes, members of the HIC, who pushed the nation to a precipice by creating an eco- system which survives on sophistry and bigotry. But this time the HIC has gone for an overkill. The charade of victimhood of Muslims wouldn't hold any more.

