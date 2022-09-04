Business leaders condole demise of Cyrus Mistry

Mumbai, Sep 04: India Inc reacted with shock on learning about the death of former Tata Sons chairman, and said that his contribution to the business world will be remembered by generations to come.

NG Khaitan, the president of Bharat Chamber of Commerce, said Mistry was a source of inspiration for the business community and prayed for the departed soul. "His progressive and futuristic ideas and the urge to implement technological advancements for the growth of the industry were the secrets of his success.

As head of Shapoorji Pallonji Group and former Tata Sons chairman, his contribution was the steering force for development and expansions beyond traditional construction, and also for large engineering projects in India and abroad.

"May God give members of his family strength to bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in peace in his heavenly abode," Khaitan stated. Perminder Jeet Kaur, the senior director of ASSOCHAM, said Mistry wanted India to reach the pinnacle of economic success.

"The sudden demise of young leader Mistry is shocking news for India Inc. His contribution towards the business world will always remain a big inspiration for generations to come," she said.

In a similar vein, Rishabh C Kothari, president, Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry, saddened by Mistry's demise, said India has been robbed of a bright star. "We are extremely sad to hear of the untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry.

A gentleman with a great sense of probity, decency and corporate social responsibility, his shocking death at such a young age robbed India of a bright star," he added. Mistry had burst onto India's business stage big time with his appointment as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 before a boardroom feud forced his exit.