Bulldozer drive: Illegal weapons found at main accused’s home in UP

On Sunday, Mohammad's house was razed. He is a leader of the Welfare Party of India. The action came hours after a notice was passed on his house claiming that the property was illegally constructed.

The notice also said that he had failed to reply to a demolition order that had been sent in May.

The administration used bulldozers to raze the houses. A demolition drive was also carried out in Kanpur where violent clashes had taken place on June 3 over the Prophet Mohammad comments issue.

"The administration acts regularly against illegal constructions. There is a set procedure including giving a notice and in this matter of Mohd Javed too we followed the procedure," Sanjay Khatri, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj said.