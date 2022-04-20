Anti-encroachment drive stopped as SC applies brakes on Bulldozer in Jahangirpuri

Earlier also we had requested security for the drive but due to some reasons the action was not taken," Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, was quoted by ANI news agency.

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Bulldozer drive that began in violence-hit Jahangirpuri amid heavy police deployment has been stopped, confirms police. This comes after the Supreme Court ordered that authorities be directed to stop the demolition drive.

A hundred employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and seven bulldozers will be involved in the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri.

"We will provide security to the civic agency [NDMC] for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law and order situation," said Special Commissioner of Police,Law & Order, Delhi Police.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

A Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through Jahangirpuri was pelted with stones by anti-social elements and rioters on April 16, Gupta alleged.

The ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP.