Budget Session of Parliament to begin on January 31

The Winter Session was cut short last month owing to multiple disruptions.

"During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments," the minister also added.

The Winter Session saw disruptions as the Opposition accused the government of not allowing it to discuss the December 9 Tawang clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

The Budget this year would be closely watched as the world grapples due to the war in Ukraine. This has led to a price rise of essentials globally. An impending recession is on the cards in 2023, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have warned.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Thursday said that in India moderation in food prices brought retail inflation to a 12-month low of 5.7 per cent in December. Hindustan Times had reported that the quarter ending December 2022 was the fourth consecutive quarter when CPI stayed above the 6 per cent mark. The next policy statement is due between February 6 and February 8. The February Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remains an important event in the economic calendar.