Budget for world's fastest growing economy: Key numbers to be watched

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Budget that may do a tightrope walk between staying fiscally prudent and meeting general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy. Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase -- which had been in used for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth.

Budget 2023-24 would be in paperless form, as done in the last two years, and would be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.