New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023-2024 announced a Rs 2.40 lakh crore boost for the Indian Railways, increasing the budgetary allocation for the sector.

"A capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crores has been provided for the Railways. This is the highest ever outlay and about 9x outlay made in 2013-2014," said Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget.