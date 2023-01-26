Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman performs traditional Halwa Ceremony; know all about the ritual

As part of the ceremony, the Finance Minister also took a tour of the Budget Press and reviewed the preparations besides extending her best wishes to the officials concerned.

What is Halwa ceremony?

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the "lock-in" process of Budget preparation begins.The ceremony marks the printing of the documents for the Budget and the same would take place at the North Block of the Secretariat building where the ministry is housed.

The significance:

During the ceremony, halwa is prepared in large vessel and served to the staff of the finance ministry. Following this ceremony, the officials move to the basement of the North Block for around 10 days.

This is done to ensure that there is no leak. The ceremony also is aimed at lauding every official in the ministry who has been part of the budget process.

This is the seventh budget to be presented by the Narendra Modi led government. The Budget 2020 will be unveiled in Parliament on February 1.

There are a lot of expectations from the Budget in view of the falling economy. Some of the key announcements expected would be the announcement of a distress fund of Rs 5,000 crore for micro, small and medium enterprises. Tax sops for the middle class are also on the cards as per predictions.

The Union Budget of 2023-24 will also be presented in the paperless form and the Budget documents will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2023.

The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2023.