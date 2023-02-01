Budget 2023: At 16,236 words and 85 minutes Sitharaman delivers shortest speech ever

With two pages still remaining, she had to cut short her speech as she felt unwell. She asked the Speaker to consider the remaining part of the speech as read. During the course of this speech, she broke her own record of July 2019 - her maiden Budget - when she had spoken for 2 hours and 17 minutes.

The shortest Budget speech in history consisted of just 800 words. It was the interim Budget that was presented by former Finance Minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel in 1977.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman's daughter and relatives watched from the visitor gallery in Lok Sabha as she presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

The visitor gallery was full as the last full-fledged budget of the second Narendra Modi government was presented.

Among those present were Sitharaman's daughter Vangmayi Parakala and many of her relatives.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and several Rajya Sabha members were also present and were seen taking notes as various proposals were announced.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said the world has recognised India as a bright star as the country is recording healthy economic growth despite global uncertainties.

India's growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the highest among major economies and the Indian economy is on the right track, she said.

In the 75th year of Independence, the world has recognised India as a bright star, the minister said, adding the world appreciates the country's achievements.