Buddha Purnima: Here are 15 powerful quotes to bring change in you

According to Buddhist tradition, Gautama Buddha was born c. 563-483 BCE in Lumbini, Nepal. The exact date of his birthday is based on the Asian lunisolar calendars. It has to be noted that the date for the celebration of Buddha's birthday varies from year to year in the Western Gregorian calendar, but usually falls in April or May. In leap years it may be celebrated in June.

Buddha's birthday is celebrated on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month of the Buddhist calendar and the Hindu calendar in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries (except Vietnam and the Philippines) as well as Mongolia.

The festival is known as Buddha Purnima, as Purnima means full moon day in Sanskrit. It is also called Buddha Jayanti, with Jayanti meaning birthday in Sanskrit.

The auspicious day is celebrated with much fervour in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Nepal, Korea, Indonesia, Laos and Malaysia. Since it falls on the full moon day (Purnima), the occasion is referred to as Buddha Purnima in India. Devotees gather on this day and remember the teachings on compassion and non-violence that Buddha espoused.

On this special occasion, let's revisit the powerful quotes of Buddha. Check out:

If you knew what I know about the power of giving you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way.

Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.

What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.

To conquer oneself is a greater task than conquering others.

. .

Three things cannot be long hidden: The Sun, the Moon and the Truth.

If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.

In separateness lies the world's greatest misery; in compassion lies the world's true strength.

It is a man's own mind, not his enemy or foe, that lures him to evil ways.

Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts.

You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger.

In the sky, there is no distinction of east and west; people create distinctions out of their own minds and then believe them to be true.

The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, worry about the future, or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.

Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.

There is no path to happiness. Happiness is the path.

Drop by drop is the water pot filled. Likewise, the wise man, gathering it little by little, fills himself with good.