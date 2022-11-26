BSF shoots drone from Pakistan: What India is doing to fight the menace

The troops fired at the drone after they noticed it sneaking into the Indian territory near Daoke village, 34 km southwest of Amritsar city, on Friday evening, the Border Security Force said.

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Border Security Force has shot down a drone that entered from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said today.

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) in a partially-damaged condition, according to officials.

A quadcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle with four rotors, news agency PTI reported.

These rogue drones have become the latest nightmare for the security agencies. The agencies said that there are over 6 lakh rogue or unregulated drones of various sixes and capacities.

The Centre has been spoken of the need to impart training to police officers of all states to check on the drone menace. The Bureau of Police Research and Development is in talks with police chiefs of all states. This is aimed at providing training to counter the new drone threats.

Further the Union Home Ministry had constituted a committee to analyse various threats, including the one posed by the drones. In Punjab it may be recalled that the police had found that the drones were being used by Pakistan to transport and drop-off drugs and weapons. The primary objective was to drop these arms off in Punjab and then transport them to Jammu and Kashmir.

This programme would include training in anti-drone detection, tracking and identification and the police would also be taught on how to handle anti-drone equipment. This would come in handy when handling the security at critical areas that include airports.

The Centre's objective is to impart training to those officials handling airport security. This would be done on a priority basis as drones pose a huge security risk to the airports. An official OneIndia spoke with said that the security agencies need to be sensitised about this new menace as in the coming days, the enemy nations would use this more against the country.