BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets along International Border in Jammu, Punjab on Diwali

"Today, on the occasion of Diwali, BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at various border outposts under the Jammu frontier in a very cordial atmosphere," a BSF spokesperson said.

It was done along the border outposts in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor border, he said.

At the Attari-Wagah border, the BSF offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Diwali, officials said. A commandant-rank officer of the BSF, along with other personnel, gave sweets to the Pakistan Rangers at the joint check post. Officials of both forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.

The spokesperson said the BSF has always been at the forefront of creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating it effectively. "Such gestures (exchange of sweets) help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border between both the border guarding forces," he said.