Broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case, Sheezan Khan tells police

Police are interrogating Sheezan to know the real reason behind their breakup. Police are also trying to understand if he ever forced Tunisha to change her religion to marry her. Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Vasai police registered a case against Sheezan , under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Vasai police station told news agency PTI. Earlier, a few reports stated that Tunisha wanted to marry Sheezan but he refused.

Police probing alleged 'Love Jihad' angle

Waliv police are also probing the angle of alleged 'Love Jihad' in Tunisha Sharma death case.

Girish Mahajan, a BJP leader from Maharashtra claimed that the death of actor Tunisha Sharma is a case of Love Jihad. Mahajan also said that the Eknath-Shinde led Maharashtra government is planning on bringing a strict law against Love Jihad. Mahajan told news agency ANI that it is a matter of Love Jihad and the police are probing the case. We are seeing that such cases are on the rise and a strict law on the issue would be brought about soon, he also said.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav however said that there is no such angle. We have not found any angle of Love Jihad, blackmail or any other other affair, he also said. He further said that the probe is underway. The accused Sheezan's and deceased's phones have been seized.

Love Jihad cases are those where a Muslim boy traps a Hindu girl into having a relationship and then insisting that she convert to Islam. The topic has been a hot one and several such cases including the Shraddha Walkar murder have been termed as Love Jihad. The cases of Love Jihad were reported in large numbers in Kerala. It was found in the Islamic State case that several Hindu and Christian girls had converted to Islam before leaving for Afghanistan to join the Islamic State.

Tunisha Sharma died of suffocation, reveals post-mortem report

According to the police, Tunisha and Sheezan was in a relationship and broke up just 15 days before she took the extreme step to end her life inside the toilet. Tunisha Sharma's body was taken to the JJ Hospital in Naigaon around 1.30 am on Sunday and the post-mortem was conducted. The Waliv police said that the post-mortem indicated that the actor died by hanging. Her last rites will be held on December 27 in Mumbai's Mira Road area, according to her uncle Pawan Sharma.

According to the family members, Tunisha had a panic attack on December 16 after she learned about her boyfriend Sheezan Khan's affair with another woman. She even suffered from a panic attack, for which she was admitted to a hospital where she reportedly kept on repeating, "Sheezan did wrong to me. Sheezan cheated on me."

Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Saturday on the sets of her TV serial in the Vasai area. The incident on took place on the sets where the shooting of their serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' was in progress.

Tunisha Sharma started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She was also part of shows such as 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'. Apart from small screen, the actress appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.