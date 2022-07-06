"Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn't need backup forces," Moitra tweeted.

Two complaints had been lodged against Moitra by the BJP. While the first complaint was lodged by the BJP workers, the second was lodged by the Bengal BJP leader Rajarshi Lahiri at the Rabindra Sarobar police station.

While taking part in India Today Conclave East held in Kolkata, Moitra had said it is up to individuals how they view their gods. "If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she had said.

While the BJP went hammer and tongs against Moitra and wondered if it was the official stand of West Bengal's ruling party to insult Hindu gods and goddesses, the TMC distanced itself from the comment and condemned it.