Jaipur, Aug 13: An air hostess along with her three friends, who were in an inebriated condition, allegedly created a ruckus at a restaurant in Jaipur following which she and five others were arrested, police said on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

According to police, Prachi Singh and her friends entered into an argument with a family at the restaurant on Wednesday. After coming out of the restaurant, she allegedly broke the windshield of the car belonging to the family with a beer bottle.