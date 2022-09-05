Brand Bharat: Not a land of snake charmers, but a powerhouse of production

New Delhi, Sep 05: What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of India? When we speak about a nation, certain images come to our mind immediately. We connect each country with something in particular and the nation itself becomes a brand for the same.

In this context, let us revisit the Angus Maddison report of OECD which speaks about India contributing one-third to the world GDP from the year 1CE to 1750CE

When you say India, one can connect it with many things. A land of snake charmers, magicians, rope climbers, slums and poverty is not what anyone should be associating India with, as had unfortunately been the imagery created for India a few decades ago. Thankfully, this has come to pass.

The founders of Bharath Gyan, Dr. D K Hari and Dr Hema Hari, in their book Brand Bharat: Made in India, delve in-depth into the subject of what India has actually stood for, across millennia and explain how one should see India for what it really has been and can be for the coming ages.

In the 1950s India was seen as a land of poverty and in the 1970s we spoke about India trying to build itself as a developing nation to become a third world power. In the early 2000s India was one of the top ten nations in the world. Today we see India in the top five nations of the world. It is a rising global power today.

Despite two years of COVID-19 there are no major starvation deaths reported and the nation today stands for aspirational growth, the Bharath Gyan founders tell OneIndia.

In this context, let us revisit the Angus Maddison report of OECD which speaks about India contributing one-third to the world GDP from the year 1CE to 1750CE (Common Era). This clearly means we had hegemony over world trade too from 1CE to 1750CE as having 33 per cent of the world GDP is huge.

Moreover, India had been enjoying this uninterrupted topmost rank in the leaderboard of world civilizations for two millennia and that is a humongous feat.

We must also make note of the fact that we could not have come to this volume of world production and trade on 1st January, year 1CE suddenly out of the blue, Hema and Hari say. They explain that there must have been a long build up to it for centuries or millennia.