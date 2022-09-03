Boy brutally attacks mother demanding money to buy drugs| Viral video

Bengaluru, Sep 03: A video of a teenage boy demanding money from his mother has gone viral on various social media platforms. In the viral video, a boy can be seen brutally attacking his mother in rage and demanding money. The 2 minute 20-second long video was posted few hours ago by a Twitter user @nach1keta and so far, has garnered over3,000 views and over 160 retweets. Netizens rushed to the comment section and expressed their anger.

On Wednesday, The ruling LDF and opposition UDF in Kerala resolved to jointly fight the increasing drug menace in the state with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announcing stringent measures in the assembly to the curb the evil.

The detention of habitual offenders for two years without trial, preparation of a data bank of those punished under NDPS Act and steps to ensure maximum punishment for the offenders were among the various measures announced by the CM.

Over 16,000 drug cases have been reported so far in 2022, he noted drawing the government's urgent attention to the need to check the growing menace in the society.

He said the narcotics have become a major bane as criminals, eyeing profit, target even young children studying in schools in the state. The legislator also narrated an alleged incident in a school where a 14 year old boy sexually abused 11 children after providing them drugs.