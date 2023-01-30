Bottle thrown at singer Kailash Kher during Hampi Utsav for not singing Kannada songs

According to the police, the men, who were detained, were angry at Kher for not singing Kannada songs.

Hampi, Jan 30: A plastic bottle was thrown at singer Kailash Kher while he was singing in a closing ceremony of Hampi Utsav 2023 at Hampi in Vijayanagar on Monday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on various social media platform in which the singer can be seen singing the song 'Tu Jaane Na', when a bottle was flung at him. It missed the singer by a whisker, however, he did not flinch and continued his performance.

According to eyewitness, the men were demanding that they wanted to hear 'Appu' songs (as Puneeth Rajkumar) is fondly called). However, the singer continued to sing the song in Hindi after which the angry fans threw bottle at him. It is being said that after the incident, Kher presented a series of Kannada songs filmed on him was presented by him to the audience.

The singer himself took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to share a video of his performance at the Hampi Utsav 2023.

"When Kailasa paid musical tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar ji. And presented a song series of our Kannada songs filmed on him. Whole Vijayanagara sings along, dances, gets emotional with @bandkailasa. The ending of #KailasaLiveInConcert to #HampiUtsav2023 was very emotional. @kkaladham," he wrote.

The three-day Hampi Utsav began on January 27 and the singer performed live for thousands of fans on the concluding day. Not just Kher, but several renowned Bollywood and Sandalwood playback singers including Vijay Prakash performed at the three-day event.

Recently, the singer also performed at the UP Diwas held at Lucknow.