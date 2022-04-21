Booster dose available for free for eligible all aged 18 to 59 years

New Delhi, Apr 21: Arvind Kejriwal's government on Thursday announced that the precautionary dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries between 18 to 59 years age group in all government Covid-19 vaccination centres in the national capital.

The Centre on April 9 decided that the Precaution Dose of COVID-19 vaccination will be available to 18+ population at Private COVID Vaccination Centers (PCVCs) from 10th April on completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks/273 days from the date of administration of the second dose.

"In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for 18 to 59 years' age group, free of cost in all Govt. CVCs from 21" April 2022," a statement from the Delhi government said.

The following key points in respect to the same are reiterated for strict compliance:

. .

1) All persons aged z 18 years and up to 59 years will now be eligible for precaution dose at Government CVCs free of cost in addition to the HCW, FLW and 60+ years beneficiaries. The provision of paid precaution dose in Private CVCs will also continue to be available.

2) Necessary changes in Co-WIN have been made for Delhi wherein, both online appointment and walk-in appointment will be available.

3) Same vaccine as used for previous doses will be used for Precaution dose. Eligibility will be after completion of 9 months (i.e. 39 weeks) from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

4) It is not necessary to register any citizen afresh for administration of Precaution dose (and for 2nd dose). In order to adhere to the vaccination protocol specified by MoHFW, Gol, the verifier /vaccinator must locate the existing vaccination record of the beneficiary, verify the document, administer the dose upon successful verification and record the vaccination.

5) Vaccination teams are responsible for correctly recording the details of the vaccination and must take care to avoid any errors in recording. The verifier/vaccinator should confirm from the citizen if the information available in the Co-WIN system is correct or not and must make updates in information, if necessary. Further correction requests (viz., two 1st dose certificates, incorrect vaccination dates etc.), can be initiated by the beneficiary through "raise an issue" tab in selfregistration.cowin.gov.in and facilitation regarding the same is to be done on-site by the CVCs.