Book on stories of 20 Tribal Freedom Fighters released

New Delhi, Aug 04: Ministry of Culture on Thursday released the third Comic book on stories of 20 Tribal Freedom Fighters on 2nd August at Tiranga Utsav celebration in New Delhi. This collection of stories recalls the sacrifices of some of the bravest men and women who inspired their tribes and gave up their lives to fight British rule.

On the occasion, Union Minister for Home affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah, Union Minister for Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi were present.

Ministry of Culture as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKM) has released pictorial books on 75 freedom fighters in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) to create awareness among the youth and children about the supreme sacrifice and patriotism of our lesser known heroes of freedom struggle.

The first Amar Chitra Katha Comic book on India's 20 Women Unsung Heroes and Second Comic book on stories of 15 Women elected to the Constituent Assembly has been released earlier.

The tribal freedom fighters, who were unsung heroes of freedom struggle, and whose stories have been included are as follows: