Bommai to visit Delhi to meet Nadda, also top advocate on Maharashtra border row

''I'm going to Delhi, where I expect to meet Nadda, I'm yet to get his appointment, I'm hopeful of getting it,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said,''I'll be leaving for Delhi today & will be meeting BJP chief JP Nadda, he has still not given an appointment but I'm confident we'll meet him. We'll also be meeting lawyer Mukul Rohatgi to discuss the (Karnataka-Maharashtra) border issue & will later meet Piyush Goyal,'' as quoted by news agency ANI.

Bommai has been under intense pressure for some time now, over the expansion and rejig of the Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of the Assembly elections next year. There have been some reports of possible cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or a kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces, as reported by PTI.

There were also talks in some quarters that a Gujarat-like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry may take place. However, many aspirants feel it is ''too late now'' with polls fast approaching.

Meanwhile, as the state is all set for a legal battle with neighbouring Maharashtra over the border dispute, the Chief Minister will be meeting senior advocate Rohatgi during the visit, to discuss it.

Bommai on Sunday had chaired a meeting with senior advocates and officials here in the wake of the case coming up before the Supreme Court for hearing on November 30.

Reacting to a question on Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accusing the BJP of ''distorting'' the Constitution, Bommai said, ''It is the Congress which did it, during the emergency by curtailing individual freedom and sending everyone to jail. We need not learn from them.''