Setback for Shinde camp, HC allows Uddhav Thackeray to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park


Mumbai, Sep 23: In a big setback for Eknath Shinde faction, Bombay High Court on Friday granted permission to the Uddhav Thckeray-led Shiv Sena to organise a Dussehra rally at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park.

The court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to grant permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to conduct the Dusshera rally at Shivaji park on October 5.

"Video recording of the entire function to be done and if it's found that petitioners are responsible for creating any law and order situation, it would affect their permission in future," observed the Bombay High Court.

The court also directed Shiv Sena to approach BMC ward officer with this order and seek permission afresh as per the GR of 2016.

In his application, Sarvankar, the MLA from Dadar in Mumbai, said he belongs to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, who is the "Mukyaneta of Shiv Sena".

He claimed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is "misleading and misrepresentation" (of facts) as they do not belong to the real Shiv Sena political party.

"As on date, there exists a dispute on who represents the real Shiv Sena and the issue is pending before the Election Commission of India and also the Supreme Court," the application said.

Under the garb of the present petition, the petitioners (Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) were trying to lay claim on the Shiv Sena, it said.

Shiv Sena has been holding the rally on Dussehra every year since 1966. The event, being held after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, assumes significance this year in the wake of the split in the Sena.

