Bomb threat on Delhi-bound flight, probe on: Delhi Police

"A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway," reported ANI quoting Delhi Police.

Following the call, the security of Indira Gandhi Airport was beefed up.

The plane was checked in Delhi and no bomb was found during the checking, reported India Today.