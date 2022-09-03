Blow to Nitish Kumar as 5 of 6 MLAs from JD(U) join BJP in Manipur

New Delhi, Sep 03: In a jolt to JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar in Manipur, Five MLAs of the party joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur on Friday. The statement issued by Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said that the Speaker was pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

The move by the MLAs comes weeks after Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined forces with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties, displacing the BJP from the co-pilot's seat in Bihar.