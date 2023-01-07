Blooming dreams get shattered with such trends: FWICE puts weight behind 'Pathaan'

Also, netizens have given a boycott call condemning the movie over the vulgar song and Deepika Padukone's 2020 silent protest to JNU protests. However, the objectionable scenes and dialogues from the movie have already been removed.

Mumbai, Jan 07: The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) has put its weight behind Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', which has been under attack from right-wing groups over Deepika Padukone's skimpy saffron outfits in 'Besharam Rang' song in the film.

The FWICE, in a press release, said that indiscriminate boycott of all Bollywood films shall not be accepted and allowed at any cost. "The recent trend of "#Boycott Bollywood" has been affecting the producers and lakhs of workers working for the films and it has been serious noted by the FWICE as it has raised a major situation of survival of the common workers, technicians and the artists who are earning their daily bread from this industry. It is not only the producer/writer or the director but there are lakhs of crewmembers associated with one film. There is huge investment in films and lakhs of people earn their livelihood from it. With such a large enterprise, it is natural that film-makers have to do their utmost to make the product which will fetch the best returns," the statement reads.

"It is easy for people to boycott a film but what about the producer who has invested huge in making of the film. A film is made with a passion and dream of success. However, these blooming dreams get shattered with such trends which are many a times influenced by people believing into hatred and those who do not support peace, harmony and unity. People have been barging into the theatres and threatening the public and forcefully vacating the theatres. There have been threats to the producers and the lead actor/actresses. They are abused on the social media platforms with filthy/vulgar language," the statement added.

Recently, the members of Hindu Jagran Manch staged a demonstration at INOX theatre, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, demanding that the management not release the movie and members of the right-wing group created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur during the promotion of the film.

They were seen shouting anti-'Pathaan' slogans even as the theatre authorities tried to pacify them not to damage the property.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is scheduled for release on January 25.