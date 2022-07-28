Blood on their hands: Are Islamic Courts targeting Hindus to raise fear, terror?

The Hindu youth worker who was hacked to death, was Praveen Nettar, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, who owned a poultry shop and the incident took place in Bellare village in Sullia Taluk on Tuesday night, the police said.

New Delhi, July 28: In the wake of the murder of a BJP youth wing workers in Dakshina Kannada, there has been widespread anger and the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was forced to cancel the celebrations to mark the first year of his government today.

In 2009, a declaration was passed in Kerala by the Darul Khada which called on the Muslim community not to approach the judiciary or police, but instead get all issues resolved by it.

Several persons who OneIndia spoke with blamed the continuance of such acts due to the lack of action. It is not just restricted to Karnataka, but has spread across other southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

South India has reported several cases relating to the killing and targeting of Hindu leaders. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has probed several cases in this regard. An official said that the leaders continue to be targeted due to the lack of action and primarily to instil a sense of fear in the Hindu community.

In order to execute such murders, the radical Islamist groups had formed a 'Dawah' team. The primary work of the team is to convert Hindus to Islam and those opposing it are threatened and killed like what happened in the case of Ramalingam in Thanjavur. This killing created terror in the minds of the people and also led to communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

The NIA found that the main accused Sadiq arranged weapons, and conspired with the other accused to eliminate Ramalingam. The NIA has also learnt that the Islamic State had played a key role in such cases and it was based on its ideology that these operatives were working.

Following the lead, NIA raided 25 different locations in south India. The agency found that specific modules were formed to eliminate Hindu leaders and then create communal tensions. Meetings in this regard were held in Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu where it was decided to procure arms and carry out the executions.

These modules are strong in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

An official explains that the problem is deeply infested. Muslims are advised not to go to courts. The radical Islamists had also formed 'Darul Khada', an outfit comprising Muslims scholars, social workers and advocates. The NIA learnt that they run a parallel judiciary which settles a lot of issues. In 2009, a declaration was passed in Kerala by the Darul Khada which called on the Muslim community not to approach the judiciary or police, but instead get all issues resolved by it.

The irony is that such issues continue to linger on as the probes initiated are never taken to the right conclusion. In 2010, the then home minister of Kerala Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had told the Assembly that the government would probe the functioning of the religious courts. It is these courts that take a decision on what action should be taken against the Hindus. However, such courts continue to function even till date.

The role of these Islamic Courts came to the limelight in a big way following the attack on Professor T D Joseph. During the probe, the police learnt that the Islamic Court that is functioning in Kerala had given orders to chop of the professor's right hand.

It was also learnt that the Darul Khada apart from giving directives to target Hindu leaders also has been interfering in plenty of family disputes involving Muslim families in Kerala. They are being persuaded to not go to the regular courts or police stations and instead approach them to sort out their problems.