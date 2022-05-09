Blood Moon total lunar eclipse 2022 full guide! What time does it begin and end?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and its shadow covers the Moon. The Moon will turn red when the eclipse reaches totality.

'Blood Moon': Exactly what time does it begin and ends ?

When the Eclipse Happens Worldwide — Timeline

. .

Lunar eclipses can be visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth, if the sky is clear. From some places the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse.

Event UTC Time Time in Bengaluru* Visible in Bengaluru Penumbral Eclipse begins 16 May, 01:32:05 16 May, 07:02:05 No, below the horizon Partial Eclipse begins 16 May, 02:27:52 16 May, 07:57:52 No, below the horizon Full Eclipse begins 16 May, 03:29:03 16 May, 08:59:03 No, below the horizon Maximum Eclipse 16 May, 04:11:28 16 May, 09:41:28 No, below the horizon Full Eclipse ends 16 May, 04:53:55 16 May, 10:23:55 No, below the horizon Partial Eclipse ends 16 May, 05:55:07 16 May, 11:25:07 No, below the horizon Penumbral Eclipse ends 16 May, 06:50:49 16 May, 12:20:49 No, below the horizon

* The Moon is below the horizon during this eclipse, so it is not possible to view it in Bengaluru.

How to watch lunar eclipse on May 16?

Though the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India on May 16, stargazers will be able to live stream it through the social media platforms of NASA. You can tune in to NASA's Facebook, YouTube, or official website to watch the Chandra Grahan.