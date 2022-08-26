Blast from the past: Watch how Kochi’s Maradu flats were demolished in 2020

Maradu flats demolition, Kerala

Four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu in Kerala were razed down two years ago on January 12 affecting over 300 families. Explosives, weighing totally nearly 750 kgs, were used in a controlled manner to bring down the lakeside structures in Maradu.

Kochi's H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, spread in at least 800,000 square feet were first demolished in one of the largest demolition drives in the country involving residential buildings. Both the structures came crashing down in seconds, in a cloud of dust. Thousands of people watched the demolition from outside the demolition zone. The demolition was conducted, complying with the orders of the Supreme Court which held the structures to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The last of four illegal apartment complexes, 55-meter high 'Golden Kayaloram',was razed down through controlled implosion method, marking the completion of the demolition drive against the waterfront high rises ordered by the Supreme Court.

The towering buildings that took several months to build collapsed inwards into a pile of rubble like a house of cards in seconds, triggering mammoth 'clouds' of dust. Just in a few seconds, the towering buildings became mounds of debris. Not a single window of the building suffered any crack in the explosion. That is the level of accuracy these technical experts have maintained," a police officer said lauding the companies involved in the work.

A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.