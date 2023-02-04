Blast at Sunny Leone’s fashion show event site in Manipur

The powerful explosion took place around 6 am near the show's stage, the construction of which was underway at the Hatta Kangjeibung area of Manipur's capital. However, no casualties have been reported. The former adult actress was scheduled to visit Imphal on Sunday.

Imphal, Feb 04: A bomb exploded near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal East on Saturday and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was expected to attend the event on Sunday.

The blast took place only 100 metres from the venue, according to a PTI report. The cops have filed a case to bring the perpetrators to book and to know the motive behind the bomb attack.

The fashion show was scheduled to be held at Hatta Kanglibung ground with the tagline - Bridal Couture Festive Season Fall Winter collection 2023. Many had booked tickets as the former adult actress was expected to attend the event.

Soon after the blast, the cops launched a search operation. It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device or a grenade, an official told the news agency. So far, no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Sunny Leone, a Canadian-Indian actress, was scheduled to attend the House of Ali Fashion Show as a showstopper, according to a report in The Times of India. This event promotes handloom and Khadi and tourism in Manipur.

After earning a big name in the adult industry, Sunny Leone, whose original name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, a Sikh by birth, came to the spotlight in India after appearing on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss Hindi 5'. This helped her to bag plenty of offers from Bollywood.

She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller 'Jism 2'. Thereafter, it has no looking back for Sunny Leone as she went on to work in close to 40 movies in different languages in India.