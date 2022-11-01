In a letter written to the L-G, Conman Suresh Chandrashekar who was arrested by the Delhi police in the Rs 200 crore extortion case confessed to paying Adam Aadmi Party minister Satyendra Jain Rs 10 crore as protection money.

He also alleged that a total of Rs 50 crore was paid to AAP in exchange for a key party position in South India.

Responding to the allegations, the BJP dubbed the AAP a 'maha thug' party after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed its leader Satyendar Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him to ensure his safety in prison.

"It is learned from news that there has been a thuggery in the house of the thug. And the name of the thug is Sukesh Chandrashekhar. And the person who cheated the thug is Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain," Patra said.

He further alleged the AAP had extorted money from the conman and it showed that the party was "hardcore corrupt".