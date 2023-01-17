BJP's socio-economic resolution praises PM Modi for transforming Indian economy

New Delhi, Jan 17: The BJP's national executive meeting on Tuesday passed a socio-economic resolution praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for transforming India into the fifth largest economy from a 'Fragile Five' economy.
The resolution underlined that now the country is moving towards politics and governance of saturation, suggesting that the government's progarmmes are fulfilling the requirements of the people, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. He told a press conference that the resolution was proposed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP's national executive also expressed its gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.