Here is the names of the 14 leaders along with their designations:

. .

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP - Convener: Union Minister of Jai Shakti

G Kishan Reddy, MP - Union Minister of Culture

Ashwini Vaishnaw, MP - Union Minister of Railways

Sarbananda Sonowal, MP - Union Minister of Ayush

Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP - Union Minister of State - Parliamentary Affairs & Culture

Dr Bharati Pawar, MP - Union Minister of State - Health & Family Affairs

Vinod Tawde - Co Convener - National Genral Secretary

Tarun Chugh - National General Secretary

DK Aruna - National Vice-President

Rituraj Sinha - National Secretary

Vanati Srinivasan, MLA - National President - Mahila Morcha

Sambit Patra - National Spokesperson

Rajdeep Roy, MP - State Vice President, BJP Assam

The election for the President will be held on July 18, while the nomination process began from Wednesday. Incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24.

The Electoral College has 4,809 electors including Members of Parliament and 4,033 Members of the Legislative Assembly While the total value of the votes will be 10,86,431 to win a candidate would need 5,43,216 votes In 2017 Ram Nath Kovind of the NDA defeated Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

Going by reports, the BJP is unlikely to re-nominate Kovind for a second term. The only President to have had a second term is Rajendra Prasad.