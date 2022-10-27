BJP’s Kishan Reddy hits out at KCR’s party: Calls poaching case fabricated

"It is all fabricated. I have no complete information on what has happened or what they said. After knowing all the details, I will react," Reddy said. He went on to add that the TRS now known as the BRS party has a habit of acquiring MLAs, corporators, and municipal chairmanships from other parties such as the Congress, BSP, TDP, and CI, he also said.

Reddy who arrived in Hyderabad yesterday will hold a press conference at the BJP office in Nampally.

Nizamabad MP and BJP leader, Dharmapuri Aravind has demanded an inquiry headed by a sitting High Court judge into the allegations made by the BRS. Calling it an election stunt, Aravind said that no money was recovered from the farmhouse where the alleged deal to poach MLAs took place.