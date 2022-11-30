BJP's Anil Vij says Congress has Ravana hidden inside it

The controversy started on Tuesday after the newly appointed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a poll campaign in Gujarat made the remark on PM Modi.

"Modi Ji is Prime Minister, and forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in municipal corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections...He (PM Modi) keeps talking about himself...You don't have to see anyone else, just look at Modi and vote. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 faces like Ravana?" Kharge had said.

Following Kharge's remark on PM Modi, a war of words erupted between the BJP and the Congress. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Kharge's remark on PM Modi is an insult to every Gujarati.

"Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to every Gujarati and it is an insult which is rubbed into every Gujarati which only reflects the mentality of the party (Congress)," said the BJP spokesperson.

The BJP spokesperson further said, "Sonia Gandhi who was the chief of the Congress had addressed PM Modi as a merchant of death (maut ka saudagar). Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay had told PM Modi to die Hitler's death."