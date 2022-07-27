BJP youth leader murder: Bandh in Dakshina Kannada district

The youth was murdered when he was returning home at night after closing his poultry shop and he was brutally attacked by the two assailants who were on a bike registered in Kerala. As soon as he was attacked, he tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow on his head, police told PTI.

Mangaluru, July 27: Unrest prevailed in Bellare and other places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, who was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne duo on Tuesday.

As the news spread like wild fire, a large number of people gathered in front of the Bellare police station. Hindu organisations also staged a protest in front of the hospital where the body was kept.

Shop owners in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday downed in response to a bandh call given by the VHP to protest the killing of the BJP youth wing leader.

Incidents of stone-pelting at government buses were reported from some places. A bus plying from Puttur to Mangaluru was damaged in the stone-pelting incident at Bolwar.

The murder is suspected to be a revenge act in retaliation to another killing in Bellare, police said. Security has been beefed up in Sullia and surrounding taluks to maintain law and order, PTI sources said.

As the incident took place close to Kerala border, Karnataka police are in touch with Kerala Police, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. "Karnataka DGP will speak to his Kerala counterpart, while SP Mangaluru has spoken to SP Kasargod. It looks like a pre-planned incident bearing similarities to other cases," he added.

DK district superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane told PTI that investigations are on and there is no breakthrough as of now.

To a query on the possibility of the assailants coming from Kerala, DK district superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane said the police are working on various angles.

Praveen Nettare, 32, was an active member of the Sangh Parivar who made his presence felt in social and political circles, said BJP DK district president Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Local BJP leader Muralidhar Hamsatadka said they were in shock and dismay after the brutal murder.