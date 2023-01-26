BJP will storm back to power if Lok Sabha polls were held today, finds India Today survey

According to the survey, the Narendra Modi led-NDA government was projected to win 284 seats, while the Congress was projected to win 191 seats.

With 72 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity remains undented.

Despite inflation, Covid-hit economy, the NDA government has managed to beat anti-incumbency, according to the January edition of the Mood of the Nation poll.

"After nine years in power, 67 per cent of the respondents said the performance was satisfactory in January 2023. The numbers have gone up 11 per cent from August 2022," according to India Today.

A total of 1,40,917 respondents participated in the survey conducted by India Today in association with C-Voter to gauge the nation's mood.

At least 20 per cent of the respondents believed Modi government sucessfullly handled Covid-19 pandemic, while 14 per cent thought it was the revocation of Article 370.

Around 12 per cent believed that the building of Ram Mandir was the biggest achievement of the BJP government.

Around 25 per cent of the respondents said price rise was Modi government's biggest failure, while 17 per cent believed it was the failure to tackle unemployment.

Eight per cent of respondents were not satisfied with the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The BJP has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre stage once again eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about next year's general elections, Amit Shah said, "I am sure that under the leadership of Modi ji and with Nadda ji, we will win more seats than 2019 in 2024 polls."