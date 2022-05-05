BJP will not return to power in 2024, CAA will not be implemented: Mamata slams Shah

New Delhi, Apr 5: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the BJP will not return to power in 2024 while reiterating that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act Bill will not be implemented. Her response came after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the CAA will be a reality.

She said that Shah was in Bengal to help Border Security Force (BSF) infiltrate into politics. While addressing the media persons, West Bengal CM said she respects BSF but BSF should not fall under Amit Shah's trap.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is BJP's linkman. They believe in doing 'tukda'. But they want to divorce Hindus and Muslims, they want to divide communities. Being the Home Minister of the country he has only misused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is bringing the Delhi danga to Bengal," ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

She further claimed CAA has lapsed.

"They are talking about CAA. Then those who elected the PM and CMs were not citizens of this country? The CAA Bill has lapsed. Why are they not bringing this bill to Parliament? I don't want the rights of citizens to be curbed. We all have to stay together, unity is our strength," she added, while warning the Home Minister not to interfere in BSF's job.

"Amit Shah, I have respect for you as the Union Home Minister. But do not teach me what to do. Do not ask BSF to overrule the state. Your job is to guard borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Their job is to stop cattle smuggling and infiltration. Do not play with fire," said Banerjee. Further replying to the media's question on CAA, Banerjee exuded confidence that the BJP will not return to power in 2024 and CAA won't be implemented.

"I am saying they will not come to power in 2024. No National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and CAA will happen. He should hide. He came here after one year. He came here to infiltrate BSF into politics," she said. "BJP only gives dialogues. They operate from Home Minister with ED, and CBI and trying to torch Bengal. They only want to do Durga Puja. If we don't allow Durga Puja then how did UNESCO give the heritage tag to Durga Puja in West Bengal," Mamata countered Shah's charge of the TMC government not allowing Durga Puja.

Amit Shah, who is in Siliguri in West Bengal, accused the TMC of spreading rumours about CAA that it won't be implemented on ground. "But I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on ground the moment Covid wave ends...Mamata Didi wants infiltration...CAA was, is and will be a reality," he added.